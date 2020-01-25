Man in custody following shooting, stabbing in Gardiner

Police say they are investigating the shooting and stabbing of two men in their 20s early Saturday morning in Gardiner.

They are also questioning a third man in connection with the incident.

Police say two men were found injured outside a home on Lincoln Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and later taken by LifeFlight to a Portland hospital for treatment.

Gardiner Police say they were called to the home by a resident on Lincoln Avenue saying that one of the injured men had come to the door and asked for help.

Police say the suspect was found about a half mile away in an abandoned building.

He was taken into custody and is being questioned by State Police.

No names are being released at this time.

