Police investigating shooting, police presence at two scenes in Bangor

There is an active police presence at a home on outer Union Street in Bangor where police say they are investigating a shooting.

Additionally, police are at a scene on Everett Street where a bloody car can be seen being towed from the scene.

Police tell us that there are two shooting victims.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the two victims know each other. One of those victims was found on Union Street, the other on Everett Street.

There is no danger to the public.

Police say this is a developing situation - please avoid the area – use an alternate route.

This story will be updated.