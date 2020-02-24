Police investigating robbery and shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) Auburn police and Maine State Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that took place early Monday morning.
Police had a large part of the parking lot in front of Big Lots on Center Street in Auburn taped off Monday morning as they investigate.
Police said all individuals involved have been identified and accounted for and there is no threat to the public.
Police said businesses in the Auburn Plaza will be able to open Monday morning but access to the parking lot will be limited for several hours.