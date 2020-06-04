Police investigating fatal fight in Auburn Wednesday night

Police are investigating a fatal fight in Auburn.

According to Maine State Police, the victim was his 20s. He and another man got into a fight last night outside of an apartment complex on Hampshire Street.

Auburn Police responded to the scene shortly after 11:00 PM after a witness called 911.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other man left the scene. Police know who he is but are unable to find him right now.

No names are being released right now.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy will take place Thursday at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Detectives from both agencies and the State Police Evidence Response Team will remain on scene throughout the day conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this case, should contact State Police at 624-7076 or Auburn Police 333-6650.