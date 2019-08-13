Police investigating double homicide in northern Maine

Two men have been found dead in a pick-up in northern Maine

Police say their deaths are being investigted as homicides.

Police say the bodies were found in the parked truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill just after midnight.

The stretch of roadway between Turner and Waddell Roads will remain closed for much of Tuesday.

Police have not released the identities of the men and say the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies to determine what caused their deaths.

Anyone with information or who might have noticed any suspicious activity along that road late Monday night is urged to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.

