According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was sent to Lovely's Motel in Palmyra to check on a person's well being.

They say that was when the deputy discovered that a man had died.

No word yet on what caused the death or if it is considered suspicious.

As of Wednesday morning, they tell us no one has been arrested in connection with this death.

Police say a woman is being questioned in connection with this incident.

Police remain at that scene.