Police investigating deadly crash in Hancock County

Authorities in Hancock County say one person has died following a head-on crash on Route 1 near the Hancock County and Washington County line.

A call came in just after 10 p.m., Friday that said the crash happened in Gouldsboro.

The caller stated the crash involved two cars that hit head-on and later caught on fire, and they were trying to get the people out safely.

After investigation, police determined the crash happened in Township #7, which is located in Hancock County.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was heading west on Route 1 when they crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 32-year-old Timothy Smith of Steuben.

The name of the driver who died is not being released at this time.

Police say Smith and his passenger were pulled out of their car.

Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

