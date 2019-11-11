Police investigating after two bodies found in Augusta home



Maine State and Augusta Police are investigating two bodies found at a home in Augusta Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Augusta Police Department performed a wellness check on a resident of North Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials discovered two deceased bodies in the Augusta residence.

Maine State Police are working in conjunction with the Augusta Police Department on the investigation of the two deaths.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police says there is no threat to the public but investigators are still arriving on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will update this article as more information becomes available.