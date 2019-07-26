Police investigating after bones found during construction work at Bangor hospital

Bones have been found in a construction site at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

A release from the hospital says a hospital official was inspecting the area yesterday afternoon when he discovered what might be human remains.

Bangor Police are working with experts to determine if the bones are human and, if so, how old they are.

The work being done in that area started in June...it's to reinforce a retaining wall.

Some other items found during that work appear to date back to the early 1900's.

They've halted construction in that area while police investigate.