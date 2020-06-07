Police investigating road rage incident involving gunfire in Aroostook County

Police are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired at two cars driving north on Route 1 around the Presque Isle/Caribou town line.

Officials say on Thursday evening around 5:45 p.m., a Caribou resident told police that someone had shot what he believed to be fireworks at his vehicle while driving on Route 1 in Presque Isle.

It was later determined what was believed to be fireworks was actually gunshots.

We’re told a bullet hole was found in the rear license plate of that car.

Authorities say a second caller, a person that lives on Route 1 in Presque Isle, reported hearing seven rapid gunshots around that same time.

Presque Isle Police say after some investigating found a bullet lodged in the back seat of that vehicle as well.

Authorities say at least two people were believed to have been in the vehicle that the gunshots came from.

The Presque Isle Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 764-4476.

