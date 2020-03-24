Police investigate suspicious death in Stonington

Suspicious is how State Police are describing the death of a man found inside a home in Stonington.

His body was discovered around 2 yesterday afternoon on Weed Field Road.

His name has not been released.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place at the Medical Examiner's office today.

Detectives and evidence technicians were at the home during the night and continued to work today.

Neighbors reacted to the death in their community.

One saying this came as a complete shock.

Danny Oliver, a neighbor, said, “It’s kind of scary no matter where you are, you know? I was kind of assured by the State Police that it’s no danger of anybody else in the area or anything like that. It’s just kind of upsetting no matter where you happen to be. You hate to see it come to a small town, but it does, unfortunately.”

We also spoke with the landlord of the home who said they were one of the first to know about the death.

They had a personal relationship with the victim and are grieving.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.