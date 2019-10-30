Police investigate deadly accident in Hampden

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Hampden.

Authorities responded to the Shaw Hill Road a little after 5 p.m.

Hampden police say the driver 41-year-old Christopher Holyoke of Bucksport left the road in his pick-up truck and struck a tree.

Deputy Police Chief, Scott Webber, said, "Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road. Based on that coupled with the extended amount of damage it did appear as though the vehicle was traveling to high for the speed limit."

The investigation continues.