Police investigate Eddington accident

According to the Eddington Fire Department's Facebook Page, alcohol and speed may have contributed to a crash that sent a person to the hospital.

It happened on Friday night on Rooks Road just after 7-20.

Officials say the driver of a pickup went off the road, hit a tree and a guard rail and went down an embankment into the water.

The fire department says the person was able to get out of the car.

The person was found walking down the road and transported to a hospital.

Police are still investigating.