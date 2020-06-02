Police in Portland say more protests are expected Tuesday

Demonstrators plan to be back protesting for a fifth day sometime today in Portland.

Hundreds of people filled the streets last night for the largest demonstrations Maine has seen after the death of George Floyd.

The large crowd didn't disperse until after 1:30 this morning, more than six hours after the protests began.

Police said 24 people were arrested. Most people were charged with failure to disperse and they were all released from custody, officials said.

There was damage to windows and doors to a couple businesses downtown, but it's not clear if anything was stolen.

The march protesting police brutality and calling for racial equality was mostly peaceful until 9:45 p.m. when things took a turn. Protesters and police clashed near Franklin and Middle streets.

Protesters were seen throwing water bottles at police, who in turn tried to break up the crowd with pepper spray.

There is a growing memorial outside of the Portland Police Department with signs and candles.