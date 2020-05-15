Police illegally kept personal data, whistleblower suit says

A state trooper claims in a federal lawsuit that a division of the Maine State Police illegally gathered and stored intelligence on employees at a camp for Israeli and Arab teens, on power line protesters, on gun buyers, and on others.

Trooper George Loder sued the Maine Intelligence Analysis Center last week in U.S. District Court.

The Bangor Daily News reports that his lawsuit alleges the police agency violated the Whistleblower Protection Act and retaliated when he took his information to superiors.

The Maine Attorney General's Office disputes the allegations and tells the newspaper that the office will respond in court.

A spokesperson for Maine State Police won't comment on the lawsuit, but does say they are confident the center is operating in accordance with applicable laws and best practices that safeguard people's privacy.

Here is a full statement from officials with the Maine State Police:

"The Maine State Police is aware of a published complaint that includes allegations involving the Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) and two-valued leaders within our agency. As a matter of policy and on the advice of the Maine Attorney General’s Office, we will not comment on the specific aspects of on-going civil litigation. We would, however, like to take this opportunity to express our confidence that our fusion center is operating in accordance with applicable laws, policies, procedures, and best practices that safeguard people’s privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.

We would also like to publicly express our full faith and confidence supporting both Lt. Scott Ireland and Lt. Michael Johnston. Both are experienced, well-respected leaders. Lieutenants Ireland and Johnston are individually credited with many successful achievements and accomplishments in challenging commands and roles within our agency.

The core values of the State Police are Integrity, Fairness, Compassion, and Excellence. We remain steadfast in our commitment to these principles, to our members, and to the citizens we are proud to serve."