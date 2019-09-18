Police identify victims of double fatal crash

Investigators say a deadly crash on the interstate Monday night likely happened when the driver fell asleep.

63-year-old Michael Dentico of Arundel and his passenger, 66-year-old Jacqueline Gordon of Ellsworth, were thrown from the truck and died.

Police say a second passenger, 43-year-old Tammy Dentico of Arundel,had only minor injuries.

Police say all three were in a pick-up when it went off the road, into the median, came back across the highway, went down an embankment and rolled over.

According to authorities none of them were wearing seatbelts.