Police identify victim of fatal crash

A Trenton man was killed in a crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth late last night and the driver of the other car has been charged with OUI.

Police say about 10:30 Wednesday night 44 year old Michael McKee crossed the centerline on McGowan Hill in his Jeep Wrangler.

His vehicle collided head on with a pickup driven by 68 year old Richard Robbins of Surry.

McKee was thrown out of the jeep and died.

Officials say this is the fourth fatal crash they've responded to on Route 1A in the last few months.

"It's been a particularly bad year. We've made some measures. DOT has made some improvements to the roadway. I have noticed that they've got the rumble strips back in place in those precautions typically help to avoid these types of tragic events but unfortunately sometimes things don't go the way that we would like," said Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier.

Police say they do not yet know what caused McKee to go into the other lane.

The crash remains under investigation

