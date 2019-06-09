Police identify victim in I-295 crash in Falmouth

State police have identified the woman killed in a crash on I-295 Friday afternoon.

Police say Kathy Haycock, 26, of Brunswick was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Her brother, 37-year-old Joshua Haycock was in the car and is being treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Witnesses told police that the driver, 29-year-old Brannon McRae, of Augusta, was speeding and driving erratically, travelling northbound on the interstate, before his car left the road and slammed into the rock ledges along the highway. The impact of the crash ripped the engine from the car and it landed in the road. No other cars were involved.

McRae is also in the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

I-295 was closed for several hours between miles 10 and 15 in Yarmouth. Traffic backed up for several miles during the evening commute.

Officials are asking people who saw McRae's 2012 Chevrolet Malibu just before the crash to call State police at 207-624-7076.

The accident remains under investigation.