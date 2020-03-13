Police identify tractor trailer driver who they say struck Liberty man

Authorities in Waldo County say they have identified a tractor trailer driver who was involved in a hit and run that left a Liberty man in critical condition.

The man reportedly called police to say he might be the driver they were looking for.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Route 220.

Someone driving by found 35-year-old Alden Andrews laying in the roadway around 2:30.

There was no sign of the vehicle that struck him.

We're told no charges have been filed at this point.