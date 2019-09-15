Police identify those involved in Bradford crash

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say seven people were taken to the hospital Saturday night following a two-car crash in Bradford.
Crews were called to the intersection of Storer and Williams Road in Bradford just before 6:30.
Police say 65-year-old Mark Libby of Bradford was driving alone in one of the vehicles.
He was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say in the other vehicle was 55-year-old Vance Corliss and his passenger, 39-year-old Rebecca Corliss, both of Bradford, and four minors.
Their names are not being released at this time.
All six people in that car were taken to a local hospital, too.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.