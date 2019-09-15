Police identify those involved in Bradford crash

Authorities say seven people were taken to the hospital Saturday night following a two-car crash in Bradford.

Crews were called to the intersection of Storer and Williams Road in Bradford just before 6:30.

Police say 65-year-old Mark Libby of Bradford was driving alone in one of the vehicles.

He was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say in the other vehicle was 55-year-old Vance Corliss and his passenger, 39-year-old Rebecca Corliss, both of Bradford, and four minors.

Their names are not being released at this time.

All six people in that car were taken to a local hospital, too.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

