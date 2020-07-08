Police identify those involved in Tuesday night's deadly crash in Lagrange

We're learning the identities of those involved in Tuesday night's fatal crash in Lagrange

It happened on the Medford Road just before 7 p.m.

State Police say an SUV driven by 39-year-old Randall Hamm of Lagrange rolled over after he lost control.

Police say his passenger, 35-year-old Desarae Bourgoine of Lagrange, was ejected and killed.

Hamm had to be freed from the car and was flown to a Bangor hospital.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 973-3700.