Police identify suspect of credit union robbery

Bangor police say they believe a Hampden man was responsible for the armed robbery of Down East Credit Union this week.

Yesterday, they searched the home of 59-year-old Ronald Tilley.

According to police, Tilley entered the Springer Drive branch Wednesday and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Tilley is described as a white male, 6'1", 175 pounds...he is balding with gray hair.

Police say Tilley has tattoos on both arms and at least one tattoo on the left side of his neck.

If you see him, police say to call them immediately.

If you have tips about where Tilley may be, call 947-7384.