Police identify driver thrown from car in violent crash

Sabattus police said a woman was injured after being thrown from her car in a crash early Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. on Middle Road.

Amanda Leigh Welch, 37, of Wales, went off the road and hit boulders at Henry's Home Builders, which launched her car into the air, police said.

The car then went end over end in the air before coming to a stop before it could collide with a mobile home parked at the property.

The car then caught fire.

Police said Welch was thrown from the car and was found lying face-down in the snow about 50 yards from the car.

Police said she suffered head and face injuries and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Investigators said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Welch was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, police said.