Police identify couple inside Lebanon home in suspected murder-suicide



Police are investigating the deaths of two people in the town of Lebanon as a murder-suicide.

State police say 30- year- old Allison Parker was shot to death by her estranged boyfriend, 27- year- old Thomas Doyon, who then shot himself.

Police arrived at the scene on Bigelow Road just before 10 Saturday morning.

According to police, the couple had dated for three years before breaking up.

Parker had moved out of the home, where the couple had both once lived with her parents.

Parker was at the home to gather her belongings. A friend and Parker's parents were at home at the time of the shooting. They fled the home and called police.

Neighbors said they were evacuated around 10:30 a.m. by state police and let back into their homes around 4:30 p.m. They also said they heard four gunshots come from the home.

Autopsies will be performed on Sunday.

