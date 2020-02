A Lincoln man was killed in a crash last night, police say they believe he may have been driving to fast for the poor road conditions.

It happened on outer Main Street.

We're told 46-year-old Michael Dutton lost control while driving and was thrown from his vehicle.

29-year-old Clint Mcgaw was with him and was taken to the hospital with what police say are non life threatening injuries.

Police say neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.