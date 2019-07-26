Police identify Jay man killed after crashing into steamroller in construction zone

A 60-year-old man died after colliding with a steamroller in a construction zone, police said.

Dana Morse of Jay, hit the back of the steamroller on Route 4 just north of Macomber Hill around 10:45 a.m., police said.

Construction on the road had closed the southbound lane and the northbound lane was limited to one lane of traffic, police said.

Morse was traveling on the road and was directed into the northbound lane when he moved into the closed southbound lane and rear-ended the piece of machinery, police said.

The operator of the steamroller was not hurt.

