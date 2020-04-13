Police identify Ellsworth woman who died in Sunday night crash

An Ellsworth woman was killed in a crash last night in Ellsworth that caused the closure of the Bucksport Road for about two hours.

Police say Ellen Strathman, 26, was driving one of the two vehicles that crashed head on.

They say Strathman was alone in her vehicle and was thrown out of it.

It happened at the intersection of Dollard Farm Way and Bucksport Road just after 5:30 in the evening.

The driver of the other vehicle and their passenger were taken to the hospital and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

