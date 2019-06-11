Police find no evidence during dig in efforts to locate missing Maine teen

Another lead in the search for Kimberly Moreau who has been missing for three decades has come to an end.

Her family watching as the Maine State Police tore up a slab of concrete at the end of a driveway on Route 4 in Livermore.

Her father says they did not find her but Monday's search was still a positive step forward.

"We go on from here discouraging sometimes so we get tired of doing it definitely but we need bring her home and that's what this is all about that's what it's all about and one of these days we will, " said Richard Moreau.

Kim was last seen in May of 1986 leaving her family's home in Jay.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Maine State Police.