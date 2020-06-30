Police credit seat belts for keeping a mother and two kids safe in scary accident

A scary moment for a mother driving on the highway near Hampden late Tuesday afternoon ended with no injuries.

Police tell us she was driving south on I-95 about 4 o'clock when they believe she hydroplaned and rolled her SUV into the median.

Her two children were inside, too, but thankfully they all walked away from the scene without getting hurt.

"When you look at the car right there for three people to walk away from that crash is a testament to seat belts and that they do save lives. It's very important that we have them on as we approach the holiday weekend," said the trooper on scene.

This crash is still under investigation.