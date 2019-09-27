Police continue search for missing Greenbush man

Police are continuing their search efforts for a Greenbush man who went missing two and a half years ago.

66-year-old Guy Carmel was reported missing in September of 2017 but police say his last known contact with anyone was in March of that year.

Police are back at his last known residence on Towers Road in Greenbush Friday.

According to neighbors he and his wife lived there and she was last seen there last year.

Police say since their search efforts last summer this has been an active investigation.

"Our focus is on trying to locate or find Guy. Obviously the possibilities are several so, something may have happened to him. He may have left the area. We don't have the answers to that. That's what we're trying to figure out,” said Lt. Troy Gardner of Maine State Police.

Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time other than to say they are still searching Carmel's property.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 973-3700.