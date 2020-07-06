Police chief on MDI to hold virtual meeting with community members

Folks on MDI who want to know more about the policies and procedures of local police, can take part in a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

Police Chief Jim Willis leads both the Bar Harbor and Mt. Desert Police Departments.

He will discuss topics including use of force and community programming.

The meeting will be held using Zoom and is scheduled to start at 6 o'clock.

Here is the information to log in to the meeting:

