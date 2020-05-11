Police chase ends at church service in Skowhegan

A Skowhegan man is behind bars, accused of stealing his mother's vehicle on Mother's Day then leading police on a chase that ended at church.

According to the Morning Sentinel, 37-year old Thomas Bouchard reportedly took of his clothes then took his mom's car without permission.

Officers found the vehicle but Bouchard refused to pull over.

The newspaper reports the chase ended at the Life Church in Skowhegan where Bouchard jumped out of the moving vehicle.He then allegedly ran into the church which was hosting a drive-up service.

Officers ended up having to give Bouchard several doses of Naloxone after he stopped breathing, according to the Morning Sentinel.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.