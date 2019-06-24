Police charge driver with seven counts of homicide for NH crash that killed bikers

Police have charged the driver of a truck that caused a crash in New Hampshire with seven counts of homicide.

Authorities say seven members of a motorcycle club for Marines died from blunt trauma.

Four of the victims are from New Hampshire -- one is from Rhode Island -- and two are from Massachusetts.

Another man remains in stable condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

23-year-old Volodymyr Shukovskyy of Massachusetts was the driver of the truck that struck the bikers.

His pick-up towing a flatbed trailer collided with the group on Friday in Randolph, New Hampshire.