Police called to check on freezing man, who turns out to be cardboard cutout of MyPillow inventor

(Gray News) – Worried neighbors called the police in Minnesota this week, when they noticed a man standing outside in the cold without a coat, hugging his pillow.

Police in Jordan, outside Minneapolis, said, “the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow,” which sounds reasonable enough.

Luckily for everyone involved, the deranged person hugging a pillow was only a cardboard cutout of Mike Lindell, the inventor of MyPillow, hugging a pillow.

Jordan Police posted the story to Facebook on Thursday, and kept a sense of humor over the whole episode.

“Always better to call the police,” they wrote, rather than assume a freezing man might actually be a cardboard cutout.

Despite the ordeal, a picture of the cardboard cutout showed it was still in pretty good shape.

Lindell, himself a Minnesota native who has been starring this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference, shared the police department’s post on his own Facebook page.

If you’d like to put your own Mike Lindell cardboard cutout in the cold, the MyPillow website offers them for about $40.

