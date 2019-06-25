Police body cameras not included in new Bangor budget

The Bangor City Council passed a budget Monday night.

One of the things they chose not to fund was body cameras for police officers.

The police department asked the council to approve $175,000 for the purchase of the necessary equipment.

Body cameras can be set to record every interaction with the public, something police tell us is just one more tool for them.

In Bangor, the goal is to outfit the entire 80-plus person department in the next year or so.

City councilors plan to revisit this in the future to determine if funding may be feasible.