Police body camera shows cruiser rammed during chase

Police body camera video released Thursday shows a truck ramming a Gouldsboro police cruiser during a chase.

Police said an officer tried to stop a truck Thursday on Route 1 in Steuben with multiple violations and whose driver had a suspended license.

The driver refused to stop, leading to an eight-mile chase, according to police. Police said speeds reached 50 to 60 mph.

During the chase, the driver stopped several times and then took off when the police approached.

At one point, police said the driver stopped and then reversed the truck, slamming into the officer's cruiser twice.

The officer then got out of cruiser and used a taser to stop the driver, who police identified as Eric Edwards, 23, of Gouldsboro.

Edwards was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was later released and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Edwards faces numerous charges, including aggravated reckless conducts and failing to submit to arrest. Police said more charges are likely.