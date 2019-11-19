Police believe missing Bucksport woman was seen by hunters on Monday

Police continue to look for a woman who walked away from her Bucksport home after a fire last Monday, the 11th.

56-year-old Aza Jerome lives on the Town Farm Road with her husband.

The day she was last seen a fire started in an outbuilding on her property.

It spread to the house, causing about $50,000 damage.

The Fire Marshal's Office says they have spoken to her husband but need to speak to Aza to continue their investigation.

61-year-old Timothy Jerome was arrested the day of the fire when police say he would not comply with some of the things they asked of him at that scene.

Police say there has been one likely sighting of the missing woman that happened Monday the 18th.

"Two hunters in the Orland area came across a woman in the woods and they called 9-1-1. They attempted to speak with the female. She had a heavy accent, she didn't speak English very well. So law enforcement responded to the area, and about a six and a half hour search was conducted, including search with a K9 and a helicopter, and they were not able to find the female again. Anybody comes in contact with her, or sees her, I would not approach her, I would call law enforcement and allow us to find her," said Bucksport Police Department Deputy Chief David Winchester.

Authorities say since Aza Jerome is from Ukraine, the language barrier may cause her to be hesitant if approached.

If you know where she might be, call Bucksport Police at 469-7951, or your local police.