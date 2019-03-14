Police arrest two suspects after alleged robbery in Dexter

Two people are accused of a robbery at a house in Dexter, then leading police on a chase.

Police say Harji Rogers of New York and his girlfriend Sierra Senna of Portland robbed a home on Maple Street early Thursday morning.

Police say they pursued the pair along Route 7 when the suspects pulled over and took off on foot.

They were found in a nearby field and arrested.

Rogers is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, felony theft and providing a false name.

Senna is charged with resisting arrest and felony theft.

Authorities say more charges are likely.