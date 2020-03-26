Police arrest two Sherman men, both charged with felony theft

Police say two men from Sherman were arrested in connection with stealing a catalytic converter.

That's according to Maine State Police.

They say 36-year-old Christopher McNally and 42-year-old Larry Morgan are both charged with felony theft.

They were both taken to Aroostook County jail.

Maine State Police are warning those in Aroostook County to stay alert after a rise in burglaries and thefts.

If you see something suspicious, they say don't be afraid to give them a call.