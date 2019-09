According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, the third person involved with a shooting on Micmac land in Presque Isle has been arrested.

44-year-old Jason Alexander was taken into custody by Sheriff's Deputies Sunday night on outstanding warrants without incident.

Police were called to the Northern Road in Presque Isle around 6 a.m. Monday after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot and was dying.

We will have more on this as information becomes available.