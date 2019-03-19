Police arrest suspect in Old Orchard Beach stabbing death

Maine State Police and Old Orchard Beach police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed to death late Monday night.

Officials say 40-year-old Dustan Bentley was charged with murdering his roommate, 65-year-old William Popplewell.

The State Medical Examiner's Office said Popplewell died from stabbing and blunt force trauma.

Police said the death was reported at about 10:30 p.m. at an apartment house at 5 Boisvert Street.

The two men lived there together for the past two months.

Bentley will make his first appearance in York County Superior Court Wednesday.