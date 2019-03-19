Police arrest suspect in Old Orchard Beach stabbing death

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police and Old Orchard Beach police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed to death late Monday night.
Officials say 40-year-old Dustan Bentley was charged with murdering his roommate, 65-year-old William Popplewell.
The State Medical Examiner's Office said Popplewell died from stabbing and blunt force trauma.
Police said the death was reported at about 10:30 p.m. at an apartment house at 5 Boisvert Street.
The two men lived there together for the past two months.
Bentley will make his first appearance in York County Superior Court Wednesday.