Police arrest one man, still looking for 2nd shooting suspect

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Presque Isle Monday morning.

A second man remains on the run.

Police caught up with 31-year-old Jomo White at a home in Presque Isle Tuesday.

Police were called to the Northern Road in Presque Isle around 6 a.m. Monday after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot and was dying.

He's in critical condition in a Bangor hospital.

State Police believe the victim and shooters knew each other.

Police continue to search for 44-year-old Jason Alexander of Blaine.

He's considered armed and dangerous.

He's 5'9", 220 pounds.

If you think you know where Alexander might be call Maine State Police at 532-5400 or Aroostook CrimeStoppers at (800) 638-8477.

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone providing a tip that leads to his arrest.