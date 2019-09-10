Police arrest one man, still looking for 2nd shooting suspect

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Presque Isle Monday morning.
A second man remains on the run.
Police caught up with 31-year-old Jomo White at a home in Presque Isle Tuesday.
Police were called to the Northern Road in Presque Isle around 6 a.m. Monday after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot and was dying.
He's in critical condition in a Bangor hospital.
State Police believe the victim and shooters knew each other.
Police continue to search for 44-year-old Jason Alexander of Blaine.
He's considered armed and dangerous.
He's 5'9", 220 pounds.
If you think you know where Alexander might be call Maine State Police at 532-5400 or Aroostook CrimeStoppers at (800) 638-8477.
A $500 reward is being offered to anyone providing a tip that leads to his arrest.