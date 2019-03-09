Police arrest man after high speed chase on Maine Turnpike

A Portland man is in custody after police say they chased him on the Maine Turnpike from York to Biddeford Friday night.

Police say the pursuit with 21-year old David Logugune began in York when a trooper saw Logugune's car with its muffler dragging on the road causing sparks.

After stopping the car, police say Logugune then took off in the northbound lanes reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

We're told troopers used spike mats later in Biddeford and deflated the car's tires.

Police say Logugune's car hit another vehicle as the incident ended around 8 p.m.

The driver of that car suffered minor injuries.

Police say Logugune does not have a valid driver's license and bail conditions from prior charges do not allow him to drive.

He's being held at York County Jail.

