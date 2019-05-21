Police arrest driver wanted in connection with deadly Oxford County hit-and-run crash

Maine State Police said a driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Oxford County is in custody.

23-year-old Ethan Rioux Poulious, was arrested Tuesday morning in West Paris, police said.

The crash was reported Monday afternoon in the area 581 of South Main Street, which is also Route 26.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and a vehicle driven by Rioux Poulious left the scene.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released.