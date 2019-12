Officials have arrested a man they believe was involved in a stabbing that took place on Emerson Drive in Windham on December 13.

Jayce Segler, 24, was arrested in New Hampshire Saturday on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Maine, according to police.

A man and a woman were assaulted at the Windham residence.

The woman, who was stabbed, suffered injuries from multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.