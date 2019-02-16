Police arrest Windham man in early-morning shooting that injured one

An early-morning shooting is under investigation in Windham.

Windham Police say a 27 year-old victim was shot on Emerson Drive around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene when residents said they heard gunshots and yelling. Once they arrived, officers found the victim on the scene, but said that their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police arrested Windham resident Keith Seglar, 30, and charged him with two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Seglar is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.