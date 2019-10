A Hallowell man remains in jail Monday night after police say he allegedly fired a gun at a car on Friday.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Michael Butler.

Butler is charged with two counts of terrorizing, two counts of aggravated reckless conduct, and one count of driving to endanger.

Police say it happened on Friday night around 8:30 on Central Street in Hallowell.

No one was hurt.

Butler is being held on $50,000 bail at the Kennebec County Jail.