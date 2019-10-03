Police arrest Bangor man accused of high speed chase

The man accused of leading police on a high speed chase through part of Bangor earlier this week has been arrested.

Police say just before 10 Tuesday night 37-year-old Brian Saunders from Bangor sped by an officer at the intersection of Hammond and Ohio Streets.

Saunders continued through downtown and along a walking path behind the waterfront concert venue.

Police say he fled when the cruiser in pursuit was damaged.

We're told Saunders has several federal arrest warrants.

Wednesday night, State Police surrounded an area in Stockton Springs, but said that was actually a case of mistaken identity.

Saunders was found Thursday afternoon by drug enforcement agents and Bangor police.