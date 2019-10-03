Police are trying to help the public with the hands free law

Maine's hands free driving law has been in effect now for two weeks.

"I think folks got the word that the law has changed and new laws are in effect. We are seeing some folks having a hard time adjusting to the new laws," said Elizabeth Brunton of the Bangor Police Department.

Bangor Police are looking for certain signs of phone use while driving, like looking down or driving erratically.

"You could text via Bluetooth, like speak to text. You can say hey Siri and it will come through your phone. There are options, they just need to get used to the idea that you can't just pick up your phone and talk anymore," says Brunton.

Bangor Police want to help you comply with the new law so they've partnered with Quirk Chevrolet, who's holding an event this Monday, October 7th, to help you pair your blue tooth devices.

"Bring your vehicle in and your cell phone. And we're more than happy to pair the two with the vehicle and the cell phone. Sometimes people don't realize that some of the older cell phones do have blue tooth and we're more than happy to do everything we can. No matter the make is to pair the phone with the vehicle," says Joe Quirk, the General Manager.