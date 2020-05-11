Police pursuit leads to violent altercation with suspect's family

Police are still looking for a motorcyclist accused of leading a deputy on a high speed chase yesterday afternoon through Canaan.

Four people including some family members were arrested after authorities say they attacked officers after the incident, too.

Authorities were responding to a motorcycle crash yesterday on Hill Road in Canaan.

Before they got there, they say 41-year-old Clarence Rider the third of Canaan got back on the motorcycle with his passenger and took off.

Deputies then pursued Rider on Route 2 but called it off when he reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Authorities later caught up with Rider on Wilson Road in Pittsfield where he had pushed the passenger off the motorcycle.

Then he took off, again.

Authorities eventually found the abandoned bike on Livingston Street in Pittsfield.

We're told when police and a tow truck driver started to haul the motorcycle off, members of the family began to assault the officers.

63-year-old Clarence Rider Jr. and 62-year-old Arlene Rider both of Exeter were arrested.

Along with 36-year-old Casey Rider of Pittsfield, and 31-year-old Stephanie Freeman, of Skowhegan.

They were charged with obstruction of Governmental Administration.

Anyone who has information concerning Clarence Rider the third, should call the Somerset County Sheriff's Office at 474-9591.